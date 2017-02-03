Abi Wilkinson: Where exactly does Theresa May think she is leading us to?
The PM knows that winning support is often less about what she says and more about how she says it - and too many lobby journalists are guilty of playing along.
Was it a promise, a threat… or just a bad impression?
John Mann called the shadow home secretary a 'coward', while Chris Leslie stuck a different tone.
David Cameron hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger and says he’ll ‘be back’
Diane Abbott gets grief (and get well wishes) from Labour MPs
Full list of MPs who voted against triggering Article 50
Ken Clarke was the only Tory MP to take part in the Brexit rebellion. He was joined by 50 SNP MPs, 47 Labour, seven Lib Dems and a smattering of other parties.
Labour MEP trolls Nigel Farage with ‘he’s lying to you’ sign
Seb Dance prompted an official complaint from one angry Ukip politician.
Theresa May plays the realpolitik card as Jeremy Corbyn attacks at PMQs
‘He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country!’
Theresa May turns to the Daily Mail for new comms chief
James Slack has been given the nod as a trio of senior spin doctors are quitting No 10.
David Herdson: Labour should ditch Jeremy Corbyn - but not over Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of Labour has belatedly entered its final phase, though that could yet be quite a long one.
John Ashmore: Europe hoodoo settles over Labour with Article 50 vote
MPs backed the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114 on Wednesday night, with 47 Labour rebels voting against.
Steve Richards: Theresa May is trapped in a film noir of her own making
The PM did not have to offer him Donald Trump a speedy state visit, but she fell for the spell of the special relationship - and she is not the first to do so.
Josh May: The absolute state of May's dealings with Trump
The UK government’s line on Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has been on quite a journey in the last 36 hours or so.
Kevin Schofield: Full marks to Team May in America. So far...
As Theresa May prepares to meet Donald Trump, the PM's chief of staff Nick Timothy could not have scripted a better start to the trip.
Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech
The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016
Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.
Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season
Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.