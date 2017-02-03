News

David Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger

David Cameron hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger and says he’ll ‘be back’

3 February 2017

Was it a promise, a threat… or just a bad impression?

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott gets grief (and get well wishes) from Labour MPs

2 February 2017

John Mann called the shadow home secretary a 'coward', while Chris Leslie stuck a different tone.

Ken Clarke

Full list of MPs who voted against triggering Article 50

1 February 2017

Ken Clarke was the only Tory MP to take part in the Brexit rebellion. He was joined by 50 SNP MPs, 47 Labour, seven Lib Dems and a smattering of other parties.

Nigel Farage

Labour MEP trolls Nigel Farage with ‘he’s lying to you’ sign

1 February 2017

Seb Dance prompted an official complaint from one angry Ukip politician.

Theresa May

Theresa May plays the realpolitik card as Jeremy Corbyn attacks at PMQs

1 February 2017

 ‘He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country!’

Theresa May

Theresa May turns to the Daily Mail for new comms chief

31 January 2017

James Slack has been given the nod as a trio of senior spin doctors are quitting No 10.

Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn

David Herdson: Labour should ditch Jeremy Corbyn - but not over Brexit

2 February 2017

Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of Labour has belatedly entered its final phase, though that could yet be quite a long one.

Labour front bench

John Ashmore: Europe hoodoo settles over Labour with Article 50 vote

2 February 2017

MPs backed the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114 on Wednesday night, with 47 Labour rebels voting against.

Theresa May

Steve Richards: Theresa May is trapped in a film noir of her own making

31 January 2017

The PM did not have to offer him Donald Trump a speedy state visit, but she fell for the spell of the special relationship - and she is not the first to do so.

Theresa May and Donald Trump

Josh May: The absolute state of May's dealings with Trump

30 January 2017

The UK government’s line on Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has been on quite a journey in the last 36 hours or so.

Nick Timothy

Kevin Schofield: Full marks to Team May in America. So far...

27 January 2017

As Theresa May prepares to meet Donald Trump, the PM's chief of staff Nick Timothy could not have scripted a better start to the trip.

Donald Trump

Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech

23 January 2017

The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.

Interviews

Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement

16 December 2016

Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.

John Major

John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial

24 November 2016

After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback

Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?

13 October 2016

The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.

Culture

Anthony Seldon: The Cabinet Office 1916-2016

Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016

25 January 2017

Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.

Rupert Murdoch

Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season

20 January 2017

Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.

Mary Stuart

Theatre review: Mary Stuart

20 December 2016

Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.