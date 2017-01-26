News

Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech

23 January 2017

The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.

George Pascoe-Watson: Theresa May is desperate to avoid a messy divorce

23 January 2017

With her media strategy and her calls to EU leaders, the PM is doing her best to take the heat out of Brexit.

Kevin Maguire: Labour is counting the cost of its high-risk Brexit strategy

19 January 2017

Labour MPs such as Clive Lewis could do fresh damage to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership by voting against triggering Article 50.

James Frayne: Populism is yet to sweep through Britain - despite what Tony Blair says

16 January 2017

Britain is not in the midst of a massive populist surge in the way that centrists politicians and commentators seem to think.

Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up

13 January 2017

It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.

Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon is wise to bide her time on independence issue

11 January 2017

Ruling out a referendum this year showed Scottish First Minister content to let Westminster make her arguments for her 

Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement

16 December 2016

Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.

John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial

24 November 2016

After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback

Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?

13 October 2016

The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.

Anthony Seldon: The Cabinet Office 1916-2016

Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016

25 January 2017

Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.

Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season

20 January 2017

Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.

Theatre review: Mary Stuart

20 December 2016

Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.