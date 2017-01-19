Kevin Maguire: Labour is counting the cost of its high-risk Brexit strategy
Labour MPs such as Clive Lewis could do fresh damage to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership by voting against triggering Article 50.
The former chancellor will team up with his former economic adviser, Rupert Harrison
Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.
George Osborne to make even more money with BlackRock gig
Tories 'caught on the hop' as Jeremy Corbyn's candidate loses out in Copeland
Local party members have selected moderate doctor Gillian Troughton to fight Jamie Reed's seat.
Ukip hug Theresa May even closer after her 'bang on the money' Brexit speech
Douglas Carswell spoke out as Theresa May is accused of caving in to her right flank.
Top billing for Liam Fox and Nigel Farage on Arron Banks’ new website
Westmonster has also tried to pick a fight with Buzzfeed...
Chris Grayling says Labour has ‘army of supporters’ and a path to No 10
‘If we assume that Jeremy Corbyn has no route to power we would be making a big mistake.’
Boris Johnson complains about threat of ‘punishment beatings’ from Europe
It is not the first time that Johnson has spoken about punishment beatings...
James Frayne: Populism is yet to sweep through Britain - despite what Tony Blair says
Britain is not in the midst of a massive populist surge in the way that centrists politicians and commentators seem to think.
Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up
It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon is wise to bide her time on independence issue
Ruling out a referendum this year showed Scottish First Minister content to let Westminster make her arguments for her
David Singleton: Finally Labour has an attack line that could damage Theresa May
The Economist has branded the PM ‘Theresa Maybe’. Now Labour must capitalise on the attack.
James Millar: The progressive alliance is already taking shape
Keir Starmer has accepted that he needs to work with the SNP. He is not the only Labour MP set to reach that conclusion.
David Herdson: Tories should not try to be too canny with Copeland
Politics is not like a game of chess - and Conservative strategists would be wrong to treat the contest for Jamie Reed's seat as such.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.
Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party
Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.