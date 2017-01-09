News

Meryl Streep

Donald Trump strikes back at Meryl Streep after Hollywood criticism

9 January 2017

US President Elect dubs Oscar winner 'over-rated' after she joins stars attacking him at Golden Globes awards

Donald Trump 3

Jeremy Corbyn looks to US election for inspiration

9 January 2017

Labour leader's new year resolution is apparently to be more like American President Elect

Jeremy Corbyn

Support for Jeremy Corbyn to be next PM hits new low of 14%

6 January 2017

Corbyn's personal ratings have been on the slide for the last few months.

George Osborne MP

George Osborne says Karl Marx may have been right about globalisation

6 January 2017

‘You’re getting all Karl Marx on me and it’s an interesting point.’

Andrea Leadsom

Awkward scenes as Andrea Leadsom gets thumbs down from farmers

5 January 2017

Delegates at the Oxford Farming Conference were not convinced that Defra is ready for Brexit.

Nigel Farage presenting on LBC

Nigel Farage gets his own radio show… and his new colleague is unimpressed

5 January 2017

The former Ukip leader is not James O’Brien's favourite politician.

Opinion

Leaders clash at PMQs

David Singleton: Finally Labour has an attack line that could damage Theresa May

5 January 2017

The Economist has branded the PM ‘Theresa Maybe’. Now Labour must capitalise on the attack.

Keir Starmer

James Millar: The progressive alliance is already taking shape

4 January 2017

Keir Starmer has accepted that he needs to work with the SNP. He is not the only Labour MP set to reach that conclusion.

Jamie Reed

David Herdson: Tories should not try to be too canny with Copeland

3 January 2017

Politics is not like a game of chess - and Conservative strategists would be wrong to treat the contest for Jamie Reed's seat as such.

Theresa May

Steve Richards: What fresh crises will 2017 bring for Labour and the Tories?

23 December 2016

Theresa May will soon find out that Europe has not finished with the Conservative party quite yet.

Zac Goldsmith

Jon Craig: My (slightly offbeat) political awards of 2016

20 December 2016

Zac Goldsmith is the clear winner of the David Cameron Bad Political Judgement Award.

Paul Nuttall and Nigel Farage

James Frayne: Six challenges for Paul Nuttall and Ukip in 2017

16 December 2016

The new Ukip leader could kick off with a major campaign tour of those constituencies whose MPs voted against triggering Article 50.

Interviews

Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement

16 December 2016

Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.

John Major

John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial

24 November 2016

After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback

Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?

13 October 2016

The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.

Culture

Mary Stuart

Theatre review: Mary Stuart

20 December 2016

Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.

Matt Forde, Ed Balls and Alastair Campbell

Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party

16 December 2016

Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.

Clement Attlee addressing the Japan protest demonstration in 1937

Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list

8 December 2016

John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.