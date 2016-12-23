News

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson beats fellow Brexiteers to get Chevening for Xmas

23 December 2016

Liam Fox, David Davis and the foreign secretary were originally lined up to share use of the country house.

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will back snap election despite poll woes

23 December 2016

"We’ve got more members than we’ve ever had before, we’ve paid off all our debts to the party... we are in a very strong, organised position.”

Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg accused of getting too emotional in row about tree chopping

22 December 2016

The ex-Lib Dem leader has clashed with South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner.

Kate Osamor

Plan to save Jeremy Corbyn’s seat faces opposition… from top Corbyn ally

22 December 2016

Kate Osamor is unhappy with suggestions that her constituency should be carved up.

Nick Timothy

Records reveal six 'super special advisers' in Number 10 (and two elsewhere)

21 December 2016

The PM's joint chief of staff Nick Timothy is paid just £9,000 less than his boss.

Jamie Reed

Labour’s Jamie Reed quits his seat – and gives Jeremy Corbyn an Xmas headache

21 December 2016

Reed has a slim majority of 2,564 in his pro-Leave constituency.

Opinion

Zac Goldsmith

Jon Craig: My (slightly offbeat) political awards of 2016

20 December 2016

Zac Goldsmith is the clear winner of the David Cameron Bad Political Judgement Award.

Paul Nuttall and Nigel Farage

James Frayne: Six challenges for Paul Nuttall and Ukip in 2017

16 December 2016

The new Ukip leader could kick off with a major campaign tour of those constituencies whose MPs voted against triggering Article 50.

Various Labour MPs

James Millar: Labour's silly Christmas song is an Ed Balls-up

15 December 2016

The stunt shows that being human is harder than some Labour MPs might have thought.

Chris Grayling

Jacqui Smith: It is the job of a minister to be political - but not like Chris Grayling

15 December 2016

There can be no justification for putting party politics above the interests of the public.

Theresa May&#039;s first cabinet

George Pascoe-Watson: There are no wallflowers in the cabinet - and that's how the PM likes it

13 December 2016

Theresa May's team have been especially impressed by Brexit secretary David Davis in recent weeks.
 

David Cameron and Paddy Ashdown

Peter Bingle: Four political lessons from 2016

12 December 2016

Brexit showed that ordinary folk have had enough - and that David Cameron was the ultimate political chancer.

Interviews

John Major

John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial

24 November 2016

After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback

Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?

13 October 2016

The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.

Margaret Hodge

Margaret Hodge: Corbyn and his clique will never win power

21 September 2016

The former chair of the public accounts committee discusses five years of fighting for taxpayers - and the ongoing battle over Labour's future.

Culture

Mary Stuart

Theatre review: Mary Stuart

20 December 2016

Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.

Matt Forde, Ed Balls and Alastair Campbell

Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party

16 December 2016

Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.

Clement Attlee addressing the Japan protest demonstration in 1937

Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list

8 December 2016

John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.