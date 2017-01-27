Theresa May is unable to say where she disagreed with Donald Trump
Watch: Theresa May brushed off a probing question from Laura Kuenssberg - and Donald Trump got the hump.
Wes Streeting joked about going back in time to change the outcome of the 2015 Labour leadership contest.
As Theresa May prepares to meet Donald Trump, the PM's chief of staff Nick Timothy could not have scripted a better start to the trip.
Labour MP would ‘wrestle’ with colleagues to stop Jeremy Corbyn
PM talks Donald Trump’s language… but White House misspells her name
Read the full transcript of Theresa May's speech to the Republican Retereat in Philadelphia below.
Jeremy Corbyn cracks the whip on Brexit… and frontbenchers fight back
As Tulip Siddiq is first to resign, this is not what was meant by ‘hand to hand’ combat...
How top Tories tried to get Jamie Reed to defect from Labour
The outgoing Labour MP was taken to dinner by two Tory grandees.
Ed Miliband calls for Donald Trump to be educated on climate change
Watch: MPs went wild as the ex-Labour leader stood up at PMQs.
David Cameron gets political again with Alzheimer's Research job
The former prime minister previously told pals he was 'going dark' for a while.
Kevin Schofield: Full marks to Team May in America. So far...
Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech
The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.
George Pascoe-Watson: Theresa May is desperate to avoid a messy divorce
With her media strategy and her calls to EU leaders, the PM is doing her best to take the heat out of Brexit.
Kevin Maguire: Labour is counting the cost of its high-risk Brexit strategy
Labour MPs such as Clive Lewis could do fresh damage to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership by voting against triggering Article 50.
James Frayne: Populism is yet to sweep through Britain - despite what Tony Blair says
Britain is not in the midst of a massive populist surge in the way that centrists politicians and commentators seem to think.
Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up
It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016
Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.
Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season
Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.