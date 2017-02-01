Labour MEP trolls Nigel Farage with ‘he’s lying to you’ sign
Seb Dance prompted an official complaint from one angry Ukip politician.
‘He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country!’
James Slack has been given the nod as a trio of senior spin doctors are quitting No 10.
Theresa May plays the realpolitik card as Jeremy Corbyn attacks at PMQs
‘He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country!’
Theresa May turns to the Daily Mail for new comms chief
James Slack has been given the nod as a trio of senior spin doctors are quitting No 10.
Ken Clarke mocks Brexiteers and says Tories have become ‘mildly anti-immigrant’
‘Apparently you follow the rabbit down the hole and you emerge in a wonderland!’
Harriet Harman talks Donald Trump, Geri Halliwell and Dr Who
The former Labour leader was at lunch with Westminster lobby journalists.
Tory anger as Labour’s Mike Gapes brands PM ‘Theresa the appeaser’
Also in the Commons, Dennis Skinner compared Donald Trump to Hitler.
No 10 sparks confusion over Theresa May's invite to Donald Trump
This morning’s Downing Street lobby briefing got a bit lively.
Steve Richards: Theresa May is trapped in a film noir of her own making
The PM did not have to offer him Donald Trump a speedy state visit, but she fell for the spell of the special relationship - and she is not the first to do so.
Josh May: The absolute state of May's dealings with Trump
The UK government’s line on Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has been on quite a journey in the last 36 hours or so.
Kevin Schofield: Full marks to Team May in America. So far...
As Theresa May prepares to meet Donald Trump, the PM's chief of staff Nick Timothy could not have scripted a better start to the trip.
Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech
The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.
George Pascoe-Watson: Theresa May is desperate to avoid a messy divorce
With her media strategy and her calls to EU leaders, the PM is doing her best to take the heat out of Brexit.
Kevin Maguire: Labour is counting the cost of its high-risk Brexit strategy
Labour MPs such as Clive Lewis could do fresh damage to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership by voting against triggering Article 50.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016
Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.
Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season
Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.