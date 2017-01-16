James Frayne: Populism is yet to sweep through Britain - despite what Tony Blair says
Britain is not in the midst of a massive populist surge in the way that centrists politicians and commentators seem to think.
Which answers could he possibly be referring to?
Health secretary is set to earn £15m from the sale of his education business.
Michael Gove says interview questions to Donald Trump are only a ‘prompt’
Which answers could he possibly be referring to?
Jeremy Hunt to overtake Philip Hammond in cabinet rich list
Health secretary is set to earn £15m from the sale of his education business.
Tristram Hunt quits for ‘dream job’… and Labour MPs don’t blame him
The ensuing Stoke-on-Trent by-election will be a three-way marginal.
Chris Bryant triggers an outbreak of ginger hilarity in parliament
Speaker John Bercow was left perplexed after former Labour minister wished him 'happy kiss-a-ginger day'
Philip Davies makes his debut on equalities committee
The controversial Conservative's first contribution was as provocative as expected
MP turns waiter to make the case for a second EU referendum
Welsh MP Geraint Davies put on a skit in a restaurant to drum up support for his campaign for a second vote on EU membership
Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up
It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon is wise to bide her time on independence issue
Ruling out a referendum this year showed Scottish First Minister content to let Westminster make her arguments for her
David Singleton: Finally Labour has an attack line that could damage Theresa May
The Economist has branded the PM ‘Theresa Maybe’. Now Labour must capitalise on the attack.
James Millar: The progressive alliance is already taking shape
Keir Starmer has accepted that he needs to work with the SNP. He is not the only Labour MP set to reach that conclusion.
David Herdson: Tories should not try to be too canny with Copeland
Politics is not like a game of chess - and Conservative strategists would be wrong to treat the contest for Jamie Reed's seat as such.
Steve Richards: What fresh crises will 2017 bring for Labour and the Tories?
Theresa May will soon find out that Europe has not finished with the Conservative party quite yet.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.
Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party
Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.
Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list
John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.