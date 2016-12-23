Steve Richards: What fresh crises will 2017 bring for Labour and the Tories?
Theresa May will soon find out that Europe has not finished with the Conservative party quite yet.
Liam Fox, David Davis and the foreign secretary were originally lined up to share use of the country house.
"We’ve got more members than we’ve ever had before, we’ve paid off all our debts to the party... we are in a very strong, organised position.”
Boris Johnson beats fellow Brexiteers to get Chevening for Xmas
Liam Fox, David Davis and the foreign secretary were originally lined up to share use of the country house.
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will back snap election despite poll woes
"We’ve got more members than we’ve ever had before, we’ve paid off all our debts to the party... we are in a very strong, organised position.”
Nick Clegg accused of getting too emotional in row about tree chopping
The ex-Lib Dem leader has clashed with South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner.
Plan to save Jeremy Corbyn’s seat faces opposition… from top Corbyn ally
Kate Osamor is unhappy with suggestions that her constituency should be carved up.
Records reveal six 'super special advisers' in Number 10 (and two elsewhere)
The PM's joint chief of staff Nick Timothy is paid just £9,000 less than his boss.
Labour’s Jamie Reed quits his seat – and gives Jeremy Corbyn an Xmas headache
Reed has a slim majority of 2,564 in his pro-Leave constituency.
Jon Craig: My (slightly offbeat) political awards of 2016
Zac Goldsmith is the clear winner of the David Cameron Bad Political Judgement Award.
James Frayne: Six challenges for Paul Nuttall and Ukip in 2017
The new Ukip leader could kick off with a major campaign tour of those constituencies whose MPs voted against triggering Article 50.
James Millar: Labour's silly Christmas song is an Ed Balls-up
The stunt shows that being human is harder than some Labour MPs might have thought.
Jacqui Smith: It is the job of a minister to be political - but not like Chris Grayling
There can be no justification for putting party politics above the interests of the public.
George Pascoe-Watson: There are no wallflowers in the cabinet - and that's how the PM likes it
Theresa May's team have been especially impressed by Brexit secretary David Davis in recent weeks.
Peter Bingle: Four political lessons from 2016
Brexit showed that ordinary folk have had enough - and that David Cameron was the ultimate political chancer.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Margaret Hodge: Corbyn and his clique will never win power
The former chair of the public accounts committee discusses five years of fighting for taxpayers - and the ongoing battle over Labour's future.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.
Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party
Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.
Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list
John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.