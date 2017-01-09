Nigel Farage's European party could collapse
The Euro parliament grouping headed by the former Ukip leader loses members and cash as Italians walk out
US President Elect dubs Oscar winner 'over-rated' after she joins stars attacking him at Golden Globes awards
Labour leader's new year resolution is apparently to be more like American President Elect
Donald Trump strikes back at Meryl Streep after Hollywood criticism
US President Elect dubs Oscar winner 'over-rated' after she joins stars attacking him at Golden Globes awards
Jeremy Corbyn looks to US election for inspiration
Labour leader's new year resolution is apparently to be more like American President Elect
Support for Jeremy Corbyn to be next PM hits new low of 14%
Corbyn's personal ratings have been on the slide for the last few months.
George Osborne says Karl Marx may have been right about globalisation
‘You’re getting all Karl Marx on me and it’s an interesting point.’
Awkward scenes as Andrea Leadsom gets thumbs down from farmers
Delegates at the Oxford Farming Conference were not convinced that Defra is ready for Brexit.
Nigel Farage gets his own radio show… and his new colleague is unimpressed
The former Ukip leader is not James O’Brien's favourite politician.
David Singleton: Finally Labour has an attack line that could damage Theresa May
The Economist has branded the PM ‘Theresa Maybe’. Now Labour must capitalise on the attack.
James Millar: The progressive alliance is already taking shape
Keir Starmer has accepted that he needs to work with the SNP. He is not the only Labour MP set to reach that conclusion.
David Herdson: Tories should not try to be too canny with Copeland
Politics is not like a game of chess - and Conservative strategists would be wrong to treat the contest for Jamie Reed's seat as such.
Steve Richards: What fresh crises will 2017 bring for Labour and the Tories?
Theresa May will soon find out that Europe has not finished with the Conservative party quite yet.
Jon Craig: My (slightly offbeat) political awards of 2016
Zac Goldsmith is the clear winner of the David Cameron Bad Political Judgement Award.
James Frayne: Six challenges for Paul Nuttall and Ukip in 2017
The new Ukip leader could kick off with a major campaign tour of those constituencies whose MPs voted against triggering Article 50.
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.
Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party
Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.
Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list
John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.