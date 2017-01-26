How top Tories tried to get Jamie Reed to defect from Labour
The outgoing Labour MP was taken to dinner by two Tory grandees.
Anotny Seldon argues that prime ministers have been most effective when they have worked with the Cabinet Office.
Watch: MPs went wild as the ex-Labour leader stood up at PMQs.
Ed Miliband calls for Donald Trump to be educated on climate change
David Cameron gets political again with Alzheimer's Research job
The former prime minister previously told pals he was 'going dark' for a while.
Owen Smith sets himself up as ‘remoaner-in-chief’ with article 50 opposition
Three Labour MPs are willing to go to war with their constituents over Brexit.
Five of David Cameron’s top aides now work in corporate lobbying
Kate Fall is the latest senior Cameroon to have joined the club.
Supreme court ruling blow for government ministers… and Nicola Sturgeon
Meanwhile Liz Truss has decided to finally speak up for judges.
David Cameron’s spinners on the warpath as Trident row escalates
No 10 has admitted that Theresa May was informed about Trident tests after all.
Simon Lancaster: How I accidentally wrote Donald Trump's inauguration speech
The president's speech was overladen with all of the rhetorical devices that I advised him to use.
George Pascoe-Watson: Theresa May is desperate to avoid a messy divorce
With her media strategy and her calls to EU leaders, the PM is doing her best to take the heat out of Brexit.
Kevin Maguire: Labour is counting the cost of its high-risk Brexit strategy
Labour MPs such as Clive Lewis could do fresh damage to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership by voting against triggering Article 50.
James Frayne: Populism is yet to sweep through Britain - despite what Tony Blair says
Britain is not in the midst of a massive populist surge in the way that centrists politicians and commentators seem to think.
Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up
It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon is wise to bide her time on independence issue
Ruling out a referendum this year showed Scottish First Minister content to let Westminster make her arguments for her
Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.
John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial
After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback
Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?
The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.
Book review: The Cabinet Office, 1916–2016
Almeida lines up 'anarchic’ comedy on Rupert Murdoch for 2017 spring season
Playwright James Graham will explore how Britain's most influential newspaper gave voice to a marginalised working class.
Theatre review: Mary Stuart
Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.