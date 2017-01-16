News

Michael Gove

Michael Gove says interview questions to Donald Trump are only a ‘prompt’

16 January 2017

Which answers could he possibly be referring to?

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt to overtake Philip Hammond in cabinet rich list

16 January 2017

Health secretary is set to earn £15m from the sale of his education business.

Tristram Hunt

Tristram Hunt quits for ‘dream job’… and Labour MPs don’t blame him

13 January 2017

The ensuing Stoke-on-Trent by-election will be a three-way marginal.

Chris Bryant

Chris Bryant triggers an outbreak of ginger hilarity in parliament

12 January 2017

Speaker John Bercow was left perplexed after former Labour minister wished him 'happy kiss-a-ginger day' 

Philip Davies

Philip Davies makes his debut on equalities committee

12 January 2017

The controversial Conservative's first contribution was as provocative as expected 

EU flag and Big Ben

MP turns waiter to make the case for a second EU referendum

11 January 2017

Welsh MP Geraint Davies put on a skit in a restaurant to drum up support for his campaign for a second vote on EU membership

Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn

Ayesha Hazarika: Corbyn's car crash relaunch is becoming a pile up

13 January 2017

It will come as no real loss to Team Corbyn that Tristram Hunt is leaving, but it is yet another sign of how hopeless things are.

Nicola Sturgeon

Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon is wise to bide her time on independence issue

11 January 2017

Ruling out a referendum this year showed Scottish First Minister content to let Westminster make her arguments for her 

Leaders clash at PMQs

David Singleton: Finally Labour has an attack line that could damage Theresa May

5 January 2017

The Economist has branded the PM ‘Theresa Maybe’. Now Labour must capitalise on the attack.

Keir Starmer

James Millar: The progressive alliance is already taking shape

4 January 2017

Keir Starmer has accepted that he needs to work with the SNP. He is not the only Labour MP set to reach that conclusion.

Jamie Reed

David Herdson: Tories should not try to be too canny with Copeland

3 January 2017

Politics is not like a game of chess - and Conservative strategists would be wrong to treat the contest for Jamie Reed's seat as such.

Theresa May

Steve Richards: What fresh crises will 2017 bring for Labour and the Tories?

23 December 2016

Theresa May will soon find out that Europe has not finished with the Conservative party quite yet.

Interviews

Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper interview: Labour can make a progressive argument for ending free movement

16 December 2016

Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but now Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs Committee.

John Major

John Major interview: I didn’t anticipate Maastricht was going to be controversial

24 November 2016

After a bruising EU referendum campaign, and a summer out of the spotlight, former prime minister Sir John Major reflects on his long political career – and insists he has no appetite for making a comeback

Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond interview: I hit the referendum button. Why would Nicola Sturgeon be reluctant?

13 October 2016

The SNP’s elder statesman talks to Mark Leftly about Brexit, boundary changes and why he believes there will be a second independence referendum before 2020.

Culture

Mary Stuart

Theatre review: Mary Stuart

20 December 2016

Robert Icke’s three-hour production highlights how something as ostensibly benign as the toss of a coin can have far reaching consequences.

Matt Forde, Ed Balls and Alastair Campbell

Comedy review: Matt Forde’s Christmas political party

16 December 2016

Forde presses all of the right buttons to get laughs from two rival New Labour heavyweights.

Clement Attlee addressing the Japan protest demonstration in 1937

Keith Simpson's Christmas 2016 reading list

8 December 2016

John Bew's stimulating reassessment of Clement Attlee is one of 2016's best political reads.